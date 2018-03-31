UPPSC directed by HC to re-evaluate prelims answer scripts for upper subordinate service

The court also directed that those who will qualify in the prelims as a result of re-evaluation, shall become entitled to appear in the main examination. (File Photo) The court also directed that those who will qualify in the prelims as a result of re-evaluation, shall become entitled to appear in the main examination. (File Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has been instructed by the Allahabad High court to re-evaluate the answer scripts of upper subordinate services preliminary examination. The official notification for the same was issued on February 22, 2017. The court denied to hold fresh preliminary examinations and wants the Commission to re-evaluate the answer scripts. More than hundreds of candidates had filed petitions alleging that answers to several of the questions were incorrect. The judgement was then passed by A two-judge bench comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and Saral Srivastava.

The bench observed, “We do not find it proper to direct the Commission to hold fresh preliminary examination, rather we deem it proper that for the ends of the justice, the writ petitions should be disposed of with some directions”.

The court directed the Commission that it shall re-evaluate the answer scripts of the preliminary examination of all the candidates by deleting question numbers 67/140/44/106 of series A, B, C and D respectively; and by giving full marks for question numbers 121/44/98/10 of series A, B, C and D respectively to those candidates who have exercised options ‘(c)’ or ‘(d)’. It also directed the body to give full marks for question numbers 56/129/33/105 of series A, B, C and D respectively to those candidates who have exercised option ‘(d)’ as correct answer.

The court also directed that those who will qualify in the prelims as a result of re-evaluation, shall become entitled to appear in the main written examination.

It further stated,”However, some of the candidates who have appeared and qualified earlier in the preliminary examination but have failed to qualify the preliminary examination after revaluation, their candidature shall be cancelled and they shall not be entitled to participate any further in the selection process”.

