UPPSC PCS exam 2017: Download admit card at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC official website photo UPPSC official website photo

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services prelims exam at uppsc.up.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on September 24, 2017.

UPPSC admit card 2017, know how to download

Step1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services prelims exam’

Step 3: Enter your registration number, date of birth, gender and verification code

Step 4: Download the admit card

The admit card has details of venue etc therefore remember to carry it in the exam hall.

Selection process: Candidates will be selected through three stages. There will first be a preliminary exam which, once cleared will give civil services aspirants access to participate in the main written examination. The candidates will be selected on the basis of their results in the written exam and an interview.

There are 251 vacancies with the pay scale of Rs 9,300- 34,800 with Grade Pay (GP) of Rs 4,200 to Rs 15,600- 39100 with GP of Rs 5,400.

Exam pattern: There will be two papers – General Studies I and General Studies II that will carry 200 marks each. UPPSC will conduct the two papers in different shifts, Paper 1 from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and Paper 2 from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

