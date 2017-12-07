UPPRPB sub inspector admit card 2017 available for download at uppbpb.gov.in

UPPRPB sub inspector admit card 2017: The Board further requested candidates to reach the exam venue before 90 to 45 minutes before the paper is scheduled to begin. UPPRPB sub inspector admit card 2017: The Board further requested candidates to reach the exam venue before 90 to 45 minutes before the paper is scheduled to begin.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam of sub-inspectors civil police. Candidates who have applied for and will appear in this examination can download their admit cards from the official website of the Board (uppbpb.gov.in).

The exam will be computer based (CBT) and will consist of objective type questions on general Hindi, basic law/ constitution/ general knowledge, numerical and mental ability and mental aptitude/ IQ test/ reasoning. The paper will be held for a span of two hours.

A mock test is available for candidates on the official website so that candidates can familiarise themselves with the format. This will be available from December 6, 2017 to December 22, 2017. The Board further requested candidates to reach the exam venue before 90 to 45 minutes before the paper is scheduled to begin.

Steps to download the UPPRPB sub inspector citizen police admit card 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for the Board as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the notification for the post.

Step 3: Click on “Download Admit Card— Sub-inspectors Civil Police (Male)”.

Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided and search for you hall ticket.

Step 5: Download your admit card and save a copy of the same for further reference.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd