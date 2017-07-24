UPPCL stenographer, office assistant recruitment 2017: Notification released for 2662 grade III posts at uppcl.org

UPPCL stenographer, office assistant recruitment 2017: The application fee is Rs 1000 for general category candidates. UPPCL stenographer, office assistant recruitment 2017: The application fee is Rs 1000 for general category candidates.

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released a notification regarding the recruitment of office assistants and stenographers of grade 3. Candidates who are interested for the post can apply for the same from the official website (uppcl.org).

The application fee is Rs 1000 for general category candidates. The application process for the same begins on July 25 and will carry on till August 12, 2017. The written exam for the posts will be conducted in the first half of September 2017. Read | IBPS RRB VI 2017: Registration process begins for Officer scale I, II, III and Multipurpose posts, click here

Posts available: 2662

Office assistants grade III- 2402

Stenographers grade III- 260

Paper pattern:

Selection will be done on the basis of a witten and typing examination and candidates will be required to appear for two exams. The written test (CBT) will be held in both Hindi and English. The first round will contain 50 CCC level questions of NIELIT of one mark each with a negative marking of 0.25 marks.

For office assistants, the question paper of round 2 will contain 180 questions which are for one mark each and there is a negative marks of 0.25 marks. This paper will include questions on-

– General knowledge for 25 marks

– Logical reasoning for 45 marks

– General Hindi (intermediate level) for 55 marks

– General English (intermediate level) for 55 marks

For stenographers, paper 2 will contain questions on the same topics as mentioned above but the questions based on language will have a weightage of 65 marks rather than 55.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd