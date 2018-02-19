UPPCL recruitment: Hiring begins for accounts officer, technician and other posts, 2842 vacancies

UPPCL recruitment: The submission of online application will begin from February 21. The submission of online application will begin from February 21.

UPPCL recruitment: The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited applications from interested, eligible candidates to apply for the positions of Accounts Officer, Assistant Account and Technician. The submission of online application will begin from February 21. The last date to submit the application is March 13. Written examination for selection will be conducted in the second week of April.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 2842

Designation

Accounts Officer: 42

Assistant Account: 21

Technician: 2,779

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Accounts Officer: Aspirants should have qualified the final exam of CA (ICAI) or Cost Accountant (ICWAI).

Assistant Account: Aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s degree in commerce from a recognised university/deemed university.

Technician: Aspirants should have passed class 10 and should be holding NCVT/ SCVT certificate in electrician, electrical trades.

Age limit:

Accounts Officer: The age of the candidates should be maximum 40 years and minimum 21 years.

Assistant Account: The age of the candidates should be maximum 40 years and minimum 21 years.

Technician: The age of the candidates should be maximum 40 years and minimum 18 years.

Pay scale

Accounts Officer: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500.

Assistant Account: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 29,800 to Rs 94,300.

Technician: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 27,200 to Rs 86,100.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of a written examination.

How to apply

Those interested in applying can do so at the official website uppcl.org

