UPPBPB recruitment: Document verification for 13,479 constable posts qualified in 2013 Police recruitment

UPPBPB recruitment: The admit card of the candidates who will be shortlisted for re-verification will be made available online from April 14.

UPPBPB recruitment: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has notified on Wednesday that it will re-conduct document verification and medical examination of 13,479 candidates who qualified in the constable and fireman recruitment process earlier in 2013. The board had earlier notified for vacancies in 41,610 constable and fireman posts, the exam of which was conducted on December 14, 2013. These 13,479 candidates consist of 4655 general category candidates, 5977 other backward class candidates, 2605 scheduled caste, and 242 scheduled tribe candidates.

The board had also conducted the document verification and medical examination process from March 27, 2015 to April 13, 2015, and the results for the same were declared on July 16, 2015. The court on September 5, 2017 ordered to conduct re-verification of documents of 13,473 candidates along with medical examination following a writ petition that was filed in relation to the reservation.

The document verification will be held on eight centres across the state on April 23 in places like Allahabad, Agra, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Meerut and Varanasi

The admit card of the candidates who will be shortlisted for re-verification will be made available online from April 14. The candidates can download the admit card from the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

UPPBPB recruitment: Steps to download admit card

– Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

– Click on download admit card

– Enter required details, like registration number, roll number

– In the new window, admit card will appear

– Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The document verification will be held on eight centres across the state on April 23 in places like Allahabad, Agra, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Meerut and Varanasi. The candidates must carry certificates (both original and photocopy)

About UPPBPB

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is responsible to conduct recruitment of police staff in Uttar Pradesh’s government Police department.

