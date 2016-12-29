UPTET Paper 1 and 2 exam 2016: Answer key released

UPTET 2016: The TET entrance examination is required to procure teaching jobs in government schools for classes 1 to 8. UPTET 2016: The TET entrance examination is required to procure teaching jobs in government schools for classes 1 to 8.

The answer key to the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2016 has been released on the official website. The key can be downloaded from the official website, steps for which are given below.

The TET entrance examination is required to procure teaching jobs in government schools for classes 1 to 8. The exam, conducted on December 19, in two batches was held from 10 am to 12.30 pm (for teachers of classes 6 to 8) followed by the second batch from 2.30 pm to 5 pm (for teachers of classes 1 to 5).

The cut off marks for the paper have yet to be released, though they would largely depend on the number of candidates.

To download UPTET Paper 1 and 2 answer keys 2016:

-Log on to the official website of the examination board, upbasiceduboard.gov.in

-Click on “Click here for U.P.T.E.T. 2016 online application”. This will open a new page

-Click on the link for the answer key download.

-The keys will open in a PDF format. Download the PDF to your computer and save one copy and print another if necessary.

