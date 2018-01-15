UP Police recruitment 2018: Apply for 41520 constable vacancy, class 12th pass can apply

UP Police recruitment 2018: Application process will begin from the next week UP Police recruitment 2018: Application process will begin from the next week

UP Police recruitment 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has released a notification inviting eligible candidates to fill about 41,500 constable posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and start applying online or offline from January 22 onwards. To check more details, candidates can visit official website, uppbpb.gov.in and prpb.gov.in

UP Police recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Civil police: 23,520 posts

General category: 11761 posts

OBC: 6350

SC: 4939

ST: 470

Arms constable: 18000 posts

General category: 9000

OBC: 4860

SC: 3780

ST: 360

UP Police recruitment 2018: Eligibility

Age: The age of the male candidate should be 18 to 22 years as on July 1, 2018. For females, there is a three years age relaxation (18-25 years).

Education qualification: The aspirant should have pass class 12 examination from a recognised board or an equivalent exam.

For police job, the physical standards are important. Here is the eligibility for men and women:

a. Male candidates should be able to run for a distance of 4.8 KM in 27 (Twenty Seven) minutes in one chance.

b. Female candidates should be able to run for a distance of 2.4 KM in 16 (Sixteen) minutes in one chance

UPPBPB will conduct an objective type written examination of 300 marks. The exam dates and other details will be released soon.

Read | Latest government jobs to apply in January

UP Police recruitment 2018: Important dates

Application process begins: January 22

Last date to submit the form: February 22

Last date to submit fees: February 23

Application fees: Rs 400

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd