UP Police recruitment 2018: Apply for 41520 constable vacancy, class 12th pass can apply

UP Police recruitment 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has released a notification inviting eligible candidates to fill about 41,500 constable posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and start applying online or offline from January 22 onwards. To check more details, candidates can visit official website, uppbpb.gov.in and prpb.gov.in
UP Police recruitment 2018: Vacancy details
Civil police: 23,520 posts
General category: 11761 posts
OBC: 6350
SC: 4939
ST: 470
Arms constable: 18000 posts
General category: 9000
OBC: 4860
SC: 3780
ST: 360
UP Police recruitment 2018: Eligibility
Age: The age of the male candidate should be 18 to 22 years as on July 1, 2018. For females, there is a three years age relaxation (18-25 years).
Education qualification: The aspirant should have pass class 12 examination from a recognised board or an equivalent exam.
For police job, the physical standards are important. Here is the eligibility for men and women:
a. Male candidates should be able to run for a distance of 4.8 KM in 27 (Twenty Seven) minutes in one chance.
b. Female candidates should be able to run for a distance of 2.4 KM in 16 (Sixteen) minutes in one chance
UPPBPB will conduct an objective type written examination of 300 marks. The exam dates and other details will be released soon.
Read | Latest government jobs to apply in January
UP Police recruitment 2018: Important dates
Application process begins: January 22
Last date to submit the form: February 22
Last date to submit fees: February 23
Application fees: Rs 400
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App