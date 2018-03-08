UP Police SI exam 2017 revised answer keys released at upprpbonline.org

UPPRPB has in January released the tentative answer keys. UPPRPB has in January released the tentative answer keys.

UP Police SI answer keys 2017: The revised answer key for the written examination conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) for Sub Inspector (male/female) post has been released. All those candidates who had appeared for the exam between December 12 to 22, 2017 can check the same at the official website – upprpbonline.org.

The exam authority has in January released the tentative answer keys. After receiving objections from the candidates, UPPRPB has now given time till March 12 to view the answer sheets.

UP Police SI 2017 answer keys, here’s how to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website – upprpbonline.org

Step 2: Click on the link on the homepage flashing the link for the UP Police SI answer keys

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your registration number, date of birth, date of exam and image code

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Download and check the answer keys

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd