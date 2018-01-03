UP Police SI exam 2017: Answer key released, check out the objection tracker here

The exam was organised for recruiting candidates to the position of Sub Inspector in the UP Police Department. The exam was organised for recruiting candidates to the position of Sub Inspector in the UP Police Department.

UP Police: The answer key for the written examination conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) for Sub Inspector (male/female) post have been released. All those candidates who had appeared for the paper can check the same at the official website – upprpbonline.org. The exam was held from December 12 to 22, 2017. A large number of aspirants had appeared for the same. Those who have an issue with the answer key or are not satisfied with it may raise objections.

UP Police SI exam 2017, here’s how to raise objections

Step 1: Log on to the official website upprpbonline.org

Step 2: Click on the link for raising objection

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your registration number, date of birth, date of exam, batch and image code

Step 4: Click on Submit

Both the response sheet and answer key will be available on the website till January 9.

