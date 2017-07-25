UP Police Recruitment Exam 2017 cancelled after paper leak, no fresh dates yet

The dates for the exams for the recruitment for the posts of 2,709 sub-inspectors will be declared soon on the official website of UP Police, uppbpb.gov.in (Representational Image/ File) The dates for the exams for the recruitment for the posts of 2,709 sub-inspectors will be declared soon on the official website of UP Police, uppbpb.gov.in (Representational Image/ File)

Following complaints of paper leak, the online exam of the Uttar Pradesh police and PAC for recruitment of sub-inspectors were cancelled on Monday, an official said. The exams were scheduled to be held on July 25 and 26. The UP government has asked the state police and the Home Department to look into the matter after Principal Secretary, Home, Arvind Kumar confirmed the cancellation of the exam.

The candidates will be informed on fresh dates soon, said an official statement. Above 1.20 lakh candidates were appearing for these exams. The recruitment for posts of Sub-Inspectors (2,707 males and 600 females) were to be done in the civil police, fire department and the Provincial Armed Constabulary. The vacancies were floated in 2016 and 6.30 lakh-plus applications were received.

The Bharatiya Janata Party government began the online exam process from July 17 and it was to go on till July 31, until the paper leak surfaced on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Tata Consultancy Services, which has been named as the technical service provider by sections of the media for the online exams, has refuted any association with the exams.

“TCS is not associated in any manner with the UP Police Recruitment exams. News reports on TCS providing technical services to these exams are hence factually incorrect and completely erroneous.” a company spokesperson told IANS.

