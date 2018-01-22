UP Police recruitment 2018: Hiring begins for Constable post, 41,520 vacancies

UP Police recruitment: UPPRPB is hiring for the post of constables in resident citizen police and reserved territorial armed constabulary. UPPRPB is hiring for the post of constables in resident citizen police and reserved territorial armed constabulary.

UP Police recruitment: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has invited applications from interested candidates for recruitment to the post of constables in resident citizen police and reserved territorial armed constabulary. Those who want to apply can do so at the official website – uppbpb.gov.in before February 22.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 41, 520

Designation

Constable (Male/female)

Post wise vacancies

Resident citizen police (male/female): 23,520

Reserved territorial armed constabulary (only male): 18,000

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should have passed class 12 from a recognised board or equivalent qualification from any other board board.

Age limit:

Male: The age of the candidates should be maximum 22 years and minimum 18 years.

Female: The age of the candidates should be maximum 25 years and minimum 18 years.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200, along with a grade pay of Rs 2,000.

Selection procedure

The selection will be made on the basis of document verification, written test and medical test.

How to apply

A fee of Rs 400 has to be paid either through debit card/credit card/internet banking or through e-challan.

Important dates

Last date for online registration: February 22

Last date for submission of fee: February 23

