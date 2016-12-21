UP Police recruitment 2016: Apply for 1478 firemen posts

The age of the candidate should be 18-22 years The age of the candidate should be 18-22 years

UP Police recruitment: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (PRPB) has invited eligible candidates to fill 1478 firemen posts in UP Fire Services. The last date to submit the application is 30 January, 2017.

The last date to submit the application fees is February 1.

Eligibility criteria:

Education: The candidate should have passed Class 10 or 12 from a recognised board or equivalent.

Age limit: The age of the candidate should be 18-22 years. For reserved categories, there is age relaxation.

Selection process: The selection will be done on the basis of interview/ exam/ medical test which would be conducted by the organisation.

Pay scale: It is Rs 5, 200 to Rs 20, 200.

Documents needed to upload to apply for UP Police recruitment 2016:

— Class 10 and Class 12 certificates

—Reserved category certificates

—In case of additional qualifications

a) ‘O’ certificate from DOEACC NIELIT society

b) Certificate for serving the army for two years

c) NCC cadet core’s ‘B’ certification

— Latest colour passport size photo

— Indian nationality certificate

Steps to apply for UP Police recruitment 2016:

Visit the official website – prpb.gov.in

On the homepage, click on ‘candidate’s registration’

Follow the three level procedure

In the first level, enter all details regarding age, name etc

Fill the application fees

Submit the application form

