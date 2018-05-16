UP Police Constable Result 2015 declared, check at uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Constable Result 2015: All those candidates who had appeared for the same can now check their respective results at the official website — uppbpb.gov.in. UP Police Constable Result 2015: All those candidates who had appeared for the same can now check their respective results at the official website — uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police Constable Result 2015: The merit list for UP Constable Recruitment 2015 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, Lucknow. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can now check their respective results at the official website — uppbpb.gov.in. A total of 5,800 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. A total of 50,63,38 applications were received for this post. In unreserved category, a total of 2,900 candidates have been selected, 1,566 have been selected in other backward classes, 1218 in SC and 116 in ST category.

UP Police Constable Result 2015: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on ‘Link to the selection result of direct recruitment on the posts of Police Reserved and Reserved PACS for Men / Women’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your registration number, date of birth and gender

Step 4: Click on ‘Get details’

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board is established to conduct examinations for the recruitment in the post of Police all over the state. The candidates can check their results through the official website, uppbpb.gov.in, and a total of 5,800 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment.

