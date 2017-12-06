UP NHM recruitment 2017: Apply for 300 health and wellness centres posts at spc.co.in

UP NHM recruitment 2017: Candidates will be selected for about 300 posts at centres in Sitapur, Farrukhabad, Bareilly, Meerut, Gorkhpur, Jhansi, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Allahabad and Basti. UP NHM recruitment 2017: Candidates will be selected for about 300 posts at centres in Sitapur, Farrukhabad, Bareilly, Meerut, Gorkhpur, Jhansi, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Allahabad and Basti.

The National Health Mission of Uttar Pradesh has called for applications to the posts at assistant health and wellness centres in the state. Candidates who are interested in these posts can apply for the same on the official website (spc.co.in).

Candidates will be selected for about 300 posts at centres in Sitapur, Farrukhabad, Bareilly, Meerut, Gorkhpur, Jhansi, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Allahabad and Basti. The last date to apply for the posts is on December 21, 2017.

Posts available: 300

UR- 150

OBC- 81

SC- 63

ST- 6

Eligibility:

– Candidates should no be older than 40 years as on December 4, 2017 (subject to relaxation for reserved categories).

– Candidates should be science graduates.

– Candidates should have a working experience of at least three years in the field of health and community.

Steps to apply for UP NHM recruitment 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website a mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the notification for NHM UP recruitment.

Step 3: Click on “Assistant for Health & Wellness Centre”.

Step 4: Follow the link for online application.

Step 5: Fill in your details in the fields provided and submit the form.

Step 6: Remember to save a copy of the form for further reference.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd