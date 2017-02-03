University vacancies to be filled in 2017: HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar

Even the government is looking at various means to fill up the posts, including in the IIT Council which is contemplating to undertake interviews in foreign countries to bring back the best talents of the country. (File photo) Even the government is looking at various means to fill up the posts, including in the IIT Council which is contemplating to undertake interviews in foreign countries to bring back the best talents of the country. (File photo)

A majority of vacancies for teachers in universities and colleges will be filled up during the course of the current year, government said today. “In the year 2017, I can say that majority of the vacancies will be filled up and we will ensure that there are no more vacancies than what is permissible,” HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said in Rajya Sabha.

Replying to a query during Question Hour, he said for 6-7 years, many universities did not follow the instructions regarding filling up of posts.

“At the same time many followed the instructions and filled up the vacancies. But now we have pointed out to the universities where there are large number of vacancies and asked them to fill the posts,” he said. The government has formulated a year-long plan for hiring of teachers, Javadekar said. Even the government is looking at various means to fill up the posts, including in the IIT Council which is contemplating to undertake interviews in foreign countries to bring back the best talents of the country.

“Now we are monitoring on a monthly basis and speed has already been generated. I can assure you this question will not be repeated in the years to come,” Javadekar said, adding that UGC guidelines will be followed while filling the posts. Karan Singh (Congress) termed the issue of vacancies at universities and colleges across the country as an “endemic problem”.

As per information provided by the University Grants Commission (UGC), out of the total teaching posts of 17,006 in various UGC funded central universities, 6,080 teaching posts are lying vacant as on October 1, 2016. In addition to the vacancies at Delhi University (DU), at present 3,315 teaching positions are lying vacant in UGC-funded colleges affiliated to this university. Central universities including DU are autonomous bodies created under the Acts of Parliament and the onus of filling up of vacant teaching posts lies with them, the minister said.

Various steps are being taken to ensure regular filling up of the posts in the central universities, including UGC issuing regulations on minimum qualifications to appoint teachers and other academic staff.

For more stories on universities, click here