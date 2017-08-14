United India Insurance Co Ltd recruitment 2017: Apply for 696 assistant posts at uiic.co.in

United India Insurance Co Ltd recruitment 2017: The tier 1 exam will include questions on the English languge (30 marks), reasoning (35 marks) and numerical ability (35 marks). United India Insurance Co Ltd recruitment 2017: The tier 1 exam will include questions on the English languge (30 marks), reasoning (35 marks) and numerical ability (35 marks).

The United India Insurance Company Limited, a leading Public sector General insurance company, has called for applications for the posts of Assistants. Interested candidates can apply for the post from the official careers portal of the company.

The last date to apply for the posts and pay the application fee is on August 28, 2017. There are a total of 696 posts available. The application fee is Rs 500 for the unreserved categories and Rs 100 for reserved categories.

Selection process:

Those who apply will be required to appear for two examinations— tier 1 exam to be conducted on September 22 (tentative) and tier 2 exam to be conducted on October 23 (tentative) this year.

The tier 1 exam will include questions on the English languge (30 marks), reasoning (35 marks) and numerical ability (35 marks). Candidates will have one hour to anser all questions and those who clear this round will be eligible for the next.

The tier 2 exam will be two hours long with a total weightage of 200 marks. This paper will include questions on reasoning, English language, general awareness, computer knowledge and numerical ability. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.

Eligibility:

– Candidates need an undergraduate degree in any field from a recognised university.

– Candidates should know how to read, write and speak in the of regional language of the state of recruitment.

– Candidates should be 18 years old and no older that 28 years as on June 30, 2017 (upper age limit is subject to relaxation for reserved categories.

Steps to apply for United India Insurance Co Ltd Assistant recruitment 2017:

– Go to the official website (uiic.co.in)

– Click on the link for the careers portal.

– Click on the link provided under “View Details”

– Follow the link provided for the registration form.

– Enter your details in the fields provided and submit this information.

– Download the form and save a copy for further reference.

