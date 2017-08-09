UKSSSC forest guard group ‘C’ recruitment 2017: Apply for 1218 posts at sssc.uk.gov.in

UKSSSC forest guard group ‘C’ recruitment 2017: The last date to pay the exam fee, of Rs 300 for unreserved and Rs 150 for reserved categories, is September 23. UKSSSC forest guard group ‘C’ recruitment 2017: The last date to pay the exam fee, of Rs 300 for unreserved and Rs 150 for reserved categories, is September 23.

The Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (SSSC) of Uttarakhand has called for applications for the post of forest guards under group ‘C’ of the forest department. Candidates who are interested in the posts should apply for the same from the official website.

There are 1218 posts available and the last date to apply for the same is September 20, 2017. About 310 seats are available for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, 74 for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, 211 for candidates from Other Backward Classes (OBC) and 623 seats for the unreserved categories.

The last date to pay the exam fee, of Rs 300 for unreserved and Rs 150 for reserved categories, is September 23. There will be a written test with a weightage of 100 marks filled with multiple choice objective type questions. The exam will have a negative marking of 0.25 marks.

Steps to apply for UKSSSC forest guard group ‘C’ recruitment 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for the Uttarakhand Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (sssc.uk.gov.in).

Step 2: Click on the link provided to apply online.

Step 3: Fill in your details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Submit your application form and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd