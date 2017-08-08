UKPSC assistant professor recruitment 2017: Apply for 877 posts at ukpsc.gov.in

UKPSC assistant professor recruitment 2017: Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 150 in order to register. UKPSC assistant professor recruitment 2017: Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 150 in order to register.

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has invited applications for the posts of assistant professor at government degree colleges across the state. Interested candidates can apply for the posts from the official website of the commission.

The last date to apply for the same is on August 25, 2017. There are 877 posts available for assistant professors in subjects in more than 31 subjects including Hindi, English, Sanskrit, geography, economics, political science, sociology, history, home science, fine arts and psychology among others.

While 364 of these seats are unreserved, 295 seats are reserved for SC, 57 for ST and 161 for OBC candidates. Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 150 in order to register.

Steps to apply for UKPSC assistant professor recruitment 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UKPSC (ukpsc.gov.in)

Step 2: Click on “Application for the post of Assistant Professor (Government Degree College, Uttarakhand) Exam-2017 (Under Section / Module: Candidate Corner)”.

Step 3: Follow the link that says “Click here for online application form” and follow the links provided

Step 4: Fill in your details in the fields provided.

Step 5: Submit your application form and save a copy for further reference.

