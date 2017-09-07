UIIC assistant prelims 2017: Download admit card at uiic.co.in

UIIC admit card 2017: The exam will be conducted on September 22 UIIC admit card 2017: The exam will be conducted on September 22

The admit cards of United India Insurance Company Limited recruitment exam for the posts of assistants has been released by the IBPS at uiic.co.in. Candidates have to login to the official careers portal of the company to download their call letter. The last date to download the call letter is September 1. UIIC had released the recruitment notification for filling 696 office assistant vacancies.

UIIC admit card 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the career link

Step 3: Then choose the download admit card link

Step 4: You will be taken to a new page where you have to enter your registration number, password, and a captcha code as shown in the image.

Step 4: Your call letter will be available when you click on “Login”

Step 5: In case you enter your details wrong, you can press “Reset” and the page will be cleared, after which you can enter your details again.

The banking aspirants will be required to appear for two examinations — tier 1 exam to be conducted on September 22 (tentative) and tier 2 exam to be conducted on October 23 (tentative) this year.

UIIC will conduct the prelims exam for 100 marks and will comprise of 100 questions of one mark each. The exam duration will be of one hour. The candidates can attempt the paper in either in English or Hindi language. The numerical ability and reasoning test will be of 35 marks each while it is 30 marks for English.

