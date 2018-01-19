UGC recruitment 2018: Apply for IT consultant post, salary Rs 50,000 per month

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is looking for IT consultants for its National Academic Depository (NAD) cell. The University Grants Commission (UGC) is looking for IT consultants for its National Academic Depository (NAD) cell.

UGC recruitment: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a recrutiment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of full-time IT consultant for its National Academic Depository (NAD) cell on contractual basis. NAD is an online store house of academic awards. The contract will be initially for a duration of six months and may be extended later on. The last date to apply for the same is February 5.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 14

Designation

— Legal Consultant with expertise in cyber-crimes: 1

— Financial Consultant: 1

— Technical Consultant to resolve stakeholders’ issues: 2

— Network Consultant for securing computer networks: 2

— System Analysts for programming and system design: 4

— Data Analysts for statistics and mathematical modelling: 4

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Legal Consultant: Aspirants should be law graduates from a recognised university or equivalent. They should also be holding an experience of at least 3 years or more in tendering advice in any of the fields including litigation, arbitration, cyber-law, infrastructure etc.

Financial Consultant: Aspirants should be graduates in any discipline and should have been retired at least in PB III, GP 5400 or level 10 with five years of service in that grade.

Technical Consultant: Aspirants should be holding a masters degree in computer science/IT/informatics/MCA with at least 2 years of working experience in related field.

Network Consultant: Aspirants should be holding a masters degree in computer science with at least 2 years of working experience in related field.

System Analysts: Aspirants should be holding a masters degree in computer science with at least 2 years’

working experience in the related field. They should possess working knowledge of programming as well as analytical skills.

Data Analysts: Aspirants should be holding a masters degree in Maths/statistics and should possess working knowledge of computer.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 50,000.

Selection procedure

The selection will be made on the basis of an interview.

How to apply

Interested lot are required to send their applications in prescribed format along with supporting documents to ‘The Secretary, University Grants Commission, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, New Delhi – 1100002’. The application form can be downloaded from ugc.ac.in.

