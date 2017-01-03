UAE ranks among top five global destination for career growth: survey

The benefits expats in the UAE are most likely to receive from their employers are health and airfare allowances. (source: Thinkstock) The benefits expats in the UAE are most likely to receive from their employers are health and airfare allowances. (source: Thinkstock)

United Arab Emirates is among the top five countries in the world for career and economic growth, according the an annual survey conducted by the HSBC. The survey states that 93 per cent of ex-patriots in the UAE receive benefits as part of their employment contract and 53 per cent have moved to the UAE to improve their earnings.

UAE and Qatar are the only middle-eastern nations among the top 10 countries for employee benefits. The ninth edition of HSBC’s Expat Explorer examined responses of nearly 27,000 ex-patriots from across the world to assess their views towards their careers in their host countries. According to the survey, ex-patriots in the region said the quality of working life had improved in the past year.

The results show that 87 per cent of those who took the survey feel confident or neutral about the UAE’s local economy. It was even found that about two-thirds of the survey’s participants earn and save more and experience a better overall quality of life than they could in their home country. They even found that their long-term savings and investments have accelerated.

In the Middle East and Africa, Saudi Arabia (95 per cent), Egypt (94 per cent), Oman (94 per cent), Kenya (93 per cent), and UAE (93 per cent) were the top five countries where the highest proportion of expats say they receives benefits as part of their employment packages. Health and airfare allowances are some of the benefits expats in the UAE are most likely to receive.

Taking these advantages into perspective, expats looking for better career opportunities should think of keeping the UAE in their agendas if they wish to move to the Middle-East. Although the nation does not hold high ranks when it comes to experience and family, over half of expats said that moving to the country gave them a chance to acquire new skills and that their work was more fulfilling.

