TSTRANSCO JLM exam 2018: Hall ticket released at tstransco.cgg.gov.in, steps to download

TSTRANSCO JLM exam 2018: The Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TSTRANSCO) has released the hall ticket for Junior Lineman (JLM) exam at its official website – tstransco.cgg.gov.in. All those candidates who had registered for the same can download their respective tickets from the website itself. The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 11, from 2 pm to 4 pm, for filling 1,100 Junior Lineman posts. The registration for the same commenced from January 4 and ended on January 20.
TSTRANSCO JLM exam 2018 hall ticket, steps to download
Step 1: Log on to the official website tstransco.cgg.gov.in
Step 2: Click on ‘Hall ticket download’ next to the recruitment exam link
Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your name/ ID, mobile number and date of birth
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
The written examination will be held at different centers located in the GHMC area. Candidates should note that the question paper will be set in English and Telugu.
