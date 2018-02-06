TSTRANSCO JLM exam 2018: Hall ticket released at tstransco.cgg.gov.in, steps to download

TSTRANSCO JLM exam 2018: The hall ticket for Junior Lineman (JLM) exam has been released at the official website – tstransco.cgg.gov.in The hall ticket for Junior Lineman (JLM) exam has been released at the official website – tstransco.cgg.gov.in

TSTRANSCO JLM exam 2018: The Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TSTRANSCO) has released the hall ticket for Junior Lineman (JLM) exam at its official website – tstransco.cgg.gov.in. All those candidates who had registered for the same can download their respective tickets from the website itself. The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 11, from 2 pm to 4 pm, for filling 1,100 Junior Lineman posts. The registration for the same commenced from January 4 and ended on January 20.

TSTRANSCO JLM exam 2018 hall ticket, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website tstransco.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Hall ticket download’ next to the recruitment exam link

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your name/ ID, mobile number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The written examination will be held at different centers located in the GHMC area. Candidates should note that the question paper will be set in English and Telugu.

