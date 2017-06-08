Telangana TS-TET 2017 notification to release on June 10, apply for 8792 posts

TSTET 2017 notification to release on June 10 TSTET 2017 notification to release on June 10

TSTET 2017: The Telangana state Public service Commission (TSPSC ) will conduct the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) to recruit 8792 teachers in Telangana on July 23. The Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Kadiyam Srihari said the notification for TET will be released on June 10 and candidates can download the detailed notification from June 12. The Minister informed that the TET examination was last conducted in May, 2016.

The candidates have to submit the applications online through tstet.cgg.gov.in from June 13 to 23. TSPSC will organise a special help desk to assist the candidates from June 12 to 23. The candidates have to pay fees from June 12 to 22 at TS Online or payment gateway.

There will be two papers — Paper I from 9.30 am to 12 noon and paper-II would be held from 2.30 p.m to 5 p.m. TET 2017 results will be declared on August 5

Important dates for TSTET 2017

TSPSC TET 2017 notification release: June 10

Detailed notification: June 12

Apply from: June 13

Last date to submit application form: June 23

Download hall ticket: July 17

Exam date: July 23

Result date: August 5

TSPSC chairman G Chakrapani said after they will announce the result, they would issue notification for recruitment of teachers.

