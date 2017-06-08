Latest News
  • Telangana TS-TET 2017 notification to release on June 10, apply for 8792 posts

Telangana TS-TET 2017 notification to release on June 10, apply for 8792 posts

TSTET 2017: The candidates have to submit the applications online through tstet.cgg.gov.in from June 13. TSPSC will conduct the exam and will organise a special help desk to assist the candidates from June 12 to 23. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 8, 2017 11:49 am
TSTET 2017, tspsc, tet 2017, telangana tet, ts tet notification 2017, tet notification, tet recruitment 2017, teacher eligibility test, tstet.cgg.gov.in, manabadi, latest jobs TSTET 2017 notification to release on June 10

Top News

TSTET 2017: The Telangana state Public service Commission (TSPSC ) will conduct the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) to recruit 8792 teachers in Telangana on July 23. The Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Kadiyam Srihari said the notification for TET will be released on June 10 and candidates can download the detailed notification from June 12. The Minister informed that the TET examination was last conducted in May, 2016.

The candidates have to submit the applications online through tstet.cgg.gov.in from June 13 to 23. TSPSC will organise a special help desk to assist the candidates from June 12 to 23. The candidates have to pay fees from June 12 to 22 at TS Online or payment gateway.

There will be two papers — Paper I from 9.30 am to 12 noon and paper-II would be held from 2.30 p.m to 5 p.m. TET 2017 results will be declared on August 5

Important dates for TSTET 2017
TSPSC TET 2017 notification release: June 10
Detailed notification: June 12
Apply from: June 13
Last date to submit application form: June 23
Download hall ticket: July 17
Exam date: July 23
Result date: August 5

TSPSC chairman G Chakrapani said after they will announce the result, they would issue notification for recruitment of teachers.

More Top News

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

Jun 08: Latest News