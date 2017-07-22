TSTET 2017: Exam on Sunday, hall tickets available for download at tstet.cgg.gov.in

TSTET 2017: TSTET 2017 is going to be held on Sunday, July 23, in two parts. TSTET 2017: TSTET 2017 is going to be held on Sunday, July 23, in two parts.

The Department of School Education Hyderabad has released the hall tickets for the state Teacher Eligibility Test (TSTET) 2017. Candidates who have applied for this exam can download their hall tickets from the official website (see steps below to know how).

TSTET 2017 is going to be held on Sunday, July 23, in two parts. The first paper will be held from 9.30 am to 12 pm and the second paper will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. While paper 1 is for candidates aspiring to teach students from classes 1 to 5, paper 2 is for candidates who wish to teach students from classes 6 to 8. Candidates can appear for one or even both the papers which will contain a weightage of 150 marks each.

Paper 1 will contain questions on child development and pedagogy, two languages (including English), mathematics and environmental science. Paper 2 also has a similar structure with child development and pedagogy and two languages including English. However, candidates have an option to answer questions on either science and mathematics or on social science or both.

Steps to download the hall ticket for TSTET 2017:

– Go to the official website for TSTET (tstet.cgg.gov.in).

– Click on the link provided for the TSTET 2017 hall ticket.

– Read the instructions and check the box at the bottom of the page.

– Enter your reference ID or mobile number and date of birth and click on “GO”.

– Download your hall ticket and take a print out for further reference.

