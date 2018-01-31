TSSPDCL is hiring junior accounts officers, salary and registration details

TSSPDCL recruitment 2018: The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) is hiring for the post of junior accounts officer. The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) is hiring for the post of junior accounts officer.

TSSPDCL recruitment 2018: The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) is hiring for the post of junior accounts officer through direct recruitment. Interested ones can apply at the official website – tssouthernpower.cgg.gov.in latest by February 19. Those appointed shall be placed on probation for a period of 2 years which includes 1 year training.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 114

Designation

Junior Accounts Officer

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should have pursued BCom first class or MCom first class or should have passed in CA/ICWA-inter from any recognised university in India.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 44 years and minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per government norms.

Pay scale

Rs 34630-1425-36055-1700-44555-1985-54480-2280-56760

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of a written examination. The test shall be of total 100 marks consisting of 100 multiple choice questions. Each question will carry 1 mark. Section A will consist of 80 questions on core subject and section B will have 20 questions on general awareness and numerical ability. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours (120 minutes).

Important dates

Fee payment begins: February 1

Online application submission: February 2

Last date for registration and fee payment: February 19

Hall tickets availability: March 15

Examination: March 25

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd