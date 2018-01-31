TSSPDCL is hiring junior accounts officers, salary and registration details

TSSPDCL recruitment 2018: The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) is hiring for the post of junior accounts officer through direct recruitment. Interested ones can apply at the official website – tssouthernpower.cgg.gov.in latest by February 19. Those appointed shall be placed on probation for a period of 2 years which includes 1 year training.
Vacancy details
Total vacancies: 114
Designation
Junior Accounts Officer
Eligibility criteria
Educational qualification: Aspirants should have pursued BCom first class or MCom first class or should have passed in CA/ICWA-inter from any recognised university in India.
Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 44 years and minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per government norms.
Pay scale
Rs 34630-1425-36055-1700-44555-1985-54480-2280-56760
Selection procedure
The selection will be done on the basis of a written examination. The test shall be of total 100 marks consisting of 100 multiple choice questions. Each question will carry 1 mark. Section A will consist of 80 questions on core subject and section B will have 20 questions on general awareness and numerical ability. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours (120 minutes).
Important dates
Fee payment begins: February 1
Online application submission: February 2
Last date for registration and fee payment: February 19
Hall tickets availability: March 15
Examination: March 25
