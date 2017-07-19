TSPSC TGT, PGT preliminary result 2017 released at tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC TGT, PGT preliminary result 2017: For PGT, the main exam will be hels on August 27 for Telugu, Hindi and Urdu teachers and on August 28 for English teachers. TSPSC TGT, PGT preliminary result 2017: For PGT, the main exam will be hels on August 27 for Telugu, Hindi and Urdu teachers and on August 28 for English teachers.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the preliminary exam results and the provisional merit list for the recruitment of language teachers at various residential educational institutions. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result from the official website of the commission.

The preliminary recruitment exams for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) were held from May 31 to June 14, 2017. “There is a short fall in selection of candidates in 1:15 ratio with respect to certain categories,” the TSPSC said in a notice. The initial vacancies for TGT was 2022 and for PGT was 408.

The main TGT exam for Telugu, Hindi, Urdu and and Sanskrit teachers will be held on September 3 and that for English will be held on September 4, 2017. For PGT, the main exam will be hels on August 27 for Telugu, Hindi and Urdu teachers and on August 28 for English teachers.

Steps to check TSPSC TGT,PGT preliminary result 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for TSPSC (tspsc.gov.in)

Step 2: Click on the tab for the results page.

Step 3: Click on the notification for the TGT/PGT results.

Step 4: Scroll down the merit list to check for your roll number.

Step 5: Download your result and save a copy for further reference.

