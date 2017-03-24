TSPSC teachers’ recruitment 2017: Notification to fill 17,000 posts to release soon, says Minister

Earlier, a notification for these recruitments was withdrawn due to some issues pertaining to educational qualification Earlier, a notification for these recruitments was withdrawn due to some issues pertaining to educational qualification

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will soon invite applications to fill about 17,000 posts of government teachers, Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari said today. Srihari, who also holds education portfolio, said, “Over 8,000 teachers will be recruited for the newly set up 529 residential schools. Earlier, a notification for these recruitments was withdrawn due to some issues pertaining to educational qualification of aspiring candidates,” said the Minister.

“We have revised them (qualifications) and sent back to State Service Commission. Besides, another 8,972 government teacher posts will be filled and necessary instructions have been given to Telangana State Public Service Commission. So, a total of 17,000 posts will be filled soon,” added Srihari.

The notification issued on February 6 had upset the aspirants as the Commission introduced a new rule which allowed only first class graduates to apply for the recruitment exam under the OC category. However, TSPSC allowed candidates second class degree for SC/ST/BC categories.

The Minister also said the performance of school students across the country is improving continuously, as per the Annual Status of Education Report-2016.

According to the report, in comparison to 2014, there was an improvement in the reading abilities of Class 3 students of government schools in Telangana. The performance level had gone up from 40.2 per cent in 2014 to 42.5 per cent in 2016.

View: For latest government jobs, click here

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd