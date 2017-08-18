TSPSC recruitment 2017: Apply for 260 Insurance Medical Service, Vaidya Vidhana Parishad at tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC recruitment 2017: The selection will be based on an objective-type exam which candidates will be required to appear for in the month of October. TSPSC recruitment 2017: The selection will be based on an objective-type exam which candidates will be required to appear for in the month of October.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TS PSC) has called for the recruitment of 260 medical professionals in Insurance Medical Service and the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad. Interested candidates can apply for the posts from the official website.

The selection will be based on an objective-type exam which candidates will be required to appear for in the month of October. To be eligible, candidates need to be at least 18 years old and no older than 44 years. The upper age limit is subject to relaxation depending on reservations. Read | TS PSC forest officers recruitment 2017: Apply for 2,014 posts, click here

Posts available: 260

Insurance medical service- 45

Assistant Physiotherapist- 2 (pay scale Rs 17,890 – Rs 53,950)

Civil Assistant Surgeons- 43 (pay scale Rs 40,270 – Rs 93,780)

Vaidya Vidhana Parishad- 215

Dental Assistant Surgeon- 10 (pay scale Rs 40,270 – Rs 93,270)

Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist- 205 (pay scale Rs 40,270 – Rs 93,270)

– in Obstetrics & Gynecology- 41

– in Pediatrics- 27

– in Anesthesia- 39

– in Orthopedics- 5

– in ENT- 20

– in Dermatology- 1

– in Pathology – 16

– in General Medicine- 34

– in Psychiatric- 3

– in Radiology- 3

– in General Surgery- 16

Important dates:

Start date of application process- August 22

Last date to apply- September 15

Hall tickets- to be available 7 days before the exam

Exam dates- October 8 and October 22 (tentative)

Steps to apply for TSPSC Insurance Medical Service, Vaidya Vidhana Parishad recruitment 2017:

– Go to the official website for TS PSC (tspsc.gov.in)

– Register to the site through the “One Time Registration”.

– Click on the link for the application form beside your preferred post.

– Fill in the details in the fields provided and upload the necessary documents.

– Submit your application and take a print out of the same for further reference.

