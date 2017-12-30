TSPSC is hiring: Women candidates wanted for extension officer post, salary upto Rs 71,000 per month

TSPSC is hiring for the position of Extension Officer (grade I) Supervisor, in women development child welfare and disabled welfare department. TSPSC is hiring for the position of Extension Officer (grade I) Supervisor, in women development child welfare and disabled welfare department.

TSPSC jobs: The Telangana State Public Service Commission has invited applications from female candidates to apply for the position of Extension Officer (grade I) Supervisor, in women development child welfare and disabled welfare department, in the State of Telangana. Interested ones can apply at the official website – tspsc.gov.in before January 24.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 79

Designation

Extension Officers Grade-I (Supervisor) In Women Development Child Welfare and Disabled Welfare Department

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants Must possess a bachelor’s degree in home science/social work

Or

Degree in sociology

Or

BSc (Hons) – Food science and nutrition or BSc – food and nutrition, botany/zoology and chemistry/bio – chemistry or BSc – applied nutrition and public health, botany/zoology and chemistry or BSc – clinical nutrition and dietetics, botany/zoology and chemistry or BSc – applied nutrition, botany/zoology and chemistry/bio – chemistry or BSc – food sciences and quality control, zoology/botany and chemistry/biological chemistry or BSc – food sciences and management, botany/zoology and chemistry/biological chemistry

Or

BSc – Food technology and nutrition, botany/zoology and chemistry or BSc – food technology and management, botany/zoology and chemistry/bio – chemistry.

Age limit:

The age of the candidates should not exceed 44 years and must be minimum 18 years.

Pay scale

Selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 24,440 to Rs 71,510.

Selection process

The selection will be made on the basis of a written examination which will be held at Hyderabad.

