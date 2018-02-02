TSPSC is hiring: 87 Hostel Welfare Officers vacancies, salary upto Rs 71,510 per month

TSPSC recruitment 2018: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is looking for hostel welfare officers (grade 2). TSPSC recruitment 2018: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is looking for hostel welfare officers (grade 2).

TSPSC recruitment 2018: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has issued a recruitment notification for the post of hostel welfare officers (grade 2) in tribal department. Those interested in applying can do so at the official website – tspsc.gov.in. The selection will be done on the basis of a test.

Vacancy details

Total posts: 87

Designation

Hostel Welfare Officer

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should have pursued graduation and diploma in education/bachelor of education.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 44 years and minimum 18 years. Relaxation will be provided as per the rules.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 24,440 to Rs 71, 510 per month.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of a test (online/OMR based). It will be of objective type nature and will be held at the Hyderabad (including HMDA Jurisdiction), Karimnagar, Khamman, Warangal and Nizamabad. Those who will qualify will be called for verification of certificates. The minimum qualifying marks for selection are:

OCs: 40 per cent

BCs: 35 per cent

SCs, STs and PH: 30 per cent

Important dates

Online application submission begins: February 6

Last date for submission of online application: March 6

