TSPSC Gurukulam TGT, PGT, PD result 2017 declared at tspsc.gov.in, check now

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Hyderabad has released the result of the preliminary teacher (gurukulam) recruitment examination on the official website – tspsc.gov.in. The TSPSC conducted the screening test on May 31. The main examination for the TGT will be held on July 20, 21, and 22. Thousands of candidates had applied for a total of 2,340 posts in maths, bio-science, physical science, social and science vacancies.

There is a short fall in selection of candidates in 1:15 ratio with respect to certain categories. The main examination for PGT and PD, that is physical director will be held on July 18.

TSPSC Gurukulam result 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Telangana State Public Service Commission – tspsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: There will be three PDF files for PGT, TGT and PD result

Step 4: Click the desired link

Step 5: Check your roll number in the list and if needed, take a print out

TSPSC Gurukulam vacancy details: Total posts available is 6517

Post Graduate Teachers in Residential Educational Institutions Societies- 921

Physical Director (School) in Residential Educational Institutions Societies- 6

Trained Graduate Teachers in Residential Educational Institutions Societies- 4362

Physical Education Teachers in Residential Educational Institutions Societie- 616

Art Teachers in Residential Educational Institutions Societies- 372

Craft Teachers in Residential Educational Institutions Societies- 43

Music Teachers in Residential Educational Institutions Societies- 197

