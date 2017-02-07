TSPSC gurukulam recruitment 2017: Apply for 7306 teachers posts

TSPSC 2017: Telangana State Public Service Commission will be releasing notification inviting eligible candidates to fill 7,306 teachers’ vacancies under Residential Educational Institutions Societies (REIS).
The online applications will be accepted from February 10 and the last date for submitting application forms is March 4.
Vacancy details for TSPSC notification 2017
Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): 4,362 posts
PG Teacher: 921 posts
Physical Education Teacher (PET): 616 posts
Art Teacher: 372 posts
Music Teacher category: 197 posts.
Physical Director (School): 6 posts
Craft Teacher: 43 posts
Staff Nurse: 533 posts
Librarian (schools): 256 posts
Selection process: The selection will be based on two-level exam. The first will be a screening test common for all applicants and the second level test will be conducted on Computer Based Test (CBT) method after short-listing candidates in 1:15 ratio for all posts. The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is must.
As per a report from The Hindu, TSPSC Chairman Ghanta Chakrapani has confirmed the maximum number of posts will be for females as only women candidates will be recruited for exclusive girls residential schools.
