TSPSC gurukulam recruitment 2017: Apply for 7306 teachers posts

TSPSC 2017 notification: The online applications will be accepted from February 10 TSPSC 2017 notification: The online applications will be accepted from February 10

TSPSC 2017: Telangana State Public Service Commission will be releasing notification inviting eligible candidates to fill 7,306 teachers’ vacancies under Residential Educational Institutions Societies (REIS).

The online applications will be accepted from February 10 and the last date for submitting application forms is March 4.

Vacancy details for TSPSC notification 2017

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): 4,362 posts

PG Teacher: 921 posts

Physical Education Teacher (PET): 616 posts

Art Teacher: 372 posts

Music Teacher category: 197 posts.

Physical Director (School): 6 posts

Craft Teacher: 43 posts

Staff Nurse: 533 posts

Librarian (schools): 256 posts

Read | Never bear these 5 things in your career

Selection process: The selection will be based on two-level exam. The first will be a screening test common for all applicants and the second level test will be conducted on Computer Based Test (CBT) method after short-listing candidates in 1:15 ratio for all posts. The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is must.

As per a report from The Hindu, TSPSC Chairman Ghanta Chakrapani has confirmed the maximum number of posts will be for females as only women candidates will be recruited for exclusive girls residential schools.

For more information on TSPSC notification, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd