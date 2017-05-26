TSPSC Gurukulam hall tickets 2017 released at tspsc.gov.in, download now

TSPSC Gurukulam hall tickets 2017 from the official website tspsc.gov.in TSPSC Gurukulam hall tickets 2017 from the official website tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC hall tickets 2017: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Hyderabad has activated the hall ticket link for the preliminary of teacher recruitment exam. The Commission will conduct a screening test on May 31.

TSPSC has released a notification last month for the posts of PGT, TGT and Physical Director.

The candidates can download TSPSC Gurukulam hall ticket 2017 from the official website tspsc.gov.in by following the steps written below.

How to download TSPSC Gurukulam hall ticket 2017

1) Go to the official website mentioned above

2) On the homepage, click on ‘Preliminary Examination Hallticket Download for Residential School Teachers’

3) A new page will open

4) Enter registration number and date of birth

5) The hall ticket will be displayed

6) Download and take a print out

Selection process: The candidates will have to sit for the preliminary screening test. Those who clear it will be called to appear for the main (objective type) exam. The marks obtained in the screening test will not be counted in the final selection.

TSPSC Gurukulam 2017 vacancy details:

Total posts available: 6517

Post Graduate Teachers in Residential Educational Institutions Societies- 921

Physical Director (School) in Residential Educational Institutions Societies- 6

Trained Graduate Teachers in Residential Educational Institutions Societies- 4362

Physical Education Teachers in Residential Educational Institutions Societie- 616

Art Teachers in Residential Educational Institutions Societies- 372

Craft Teachers in Residential Educational Institutions Societies- 43

Music Teachers in Residential Educational Institutions Societies- 197

