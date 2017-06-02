TSPSC Group 1, 2 results 2016 declared, recruitment notifications to be released for 2437 posts

TSPSC Group 1, 2 results 2016: Those who have cleared the exams now need to be present for document verification. TSPSC Group 1, 2 results 2016: Those who have cleared the exams now need to be present for document verification.

TSPSC Group 1, 2 results 2016: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the Group 1 and 2 services recruitment results for 2016. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results from the official website of the Commission.

The Group 2 exams were conducted in the state on November 11 and 13 last year. According to an official release by the TSPSC, the candidates have been provisionally admitted in a ratio of 1:3. Those who have cleared now need to be present for document verification Stanley College of Engineering and Technology for Women, Chapel Road, Abids from June 12, 2017, the schedule for which will soon be made available.

The Group 1 exams were held from September 14 to 24, 2016. The verification process for group 1 will be on June 15 and 16, 2017 at Indira Priyadarshini Govt. Degree College for Women, Nampally Hyderabad. The schedule for the verification process for the group 1 exams will be released tomorrow.

TSPSC has also announced that 15 notifications will be issued on Friday for the recruitment 2437 posts.

Posts available:

Degree college lecturers- 546

Degree physical director- 21

Degree college librarians of Residential Educational Institutions- 21

Principals- 6

Physical director- 8

Junior lecturers- 152

Librarians of Residential Junior Colleges- 42

Principals of Residential Schools- 304

Veterinary assistants- 541

Assistant executive engineers in Irrigation, R and D- 463

Assistant veterinary surgeons- 7

Inspector of boilers- 4

Deputy surveyors of land- 273

Principals of residential degree colleges- 30

Forest College professors, librarians, staff- 19

Steps to check TSPSC Group 1, 2 results 2016:

– Go to the official website for TSPSC (tspsc.gov.in)

– Go to the results page and click on the link for the Group 1 or 2 results.

– Scroll down the PDF to check for your roll number. Use ctrl+F to make your search easier.

– Download your results and take a print out for further reference.

