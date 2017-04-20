TSPSC teacher recruitment 2017: Apply for 5289 posts, check details here

TSPSC teacher recruitment 2017: Candidates of the reserved categories and the unemployed are exempt from the fee. TSPSC teacher recruitment 2017: Candidates of the reserved categories and the unemployed are exempt from the fee.

TSPSC teacher recruitment 2017: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the notification for 5289 government teacher posts in the state. Candidates who are interested in applying for the TSPSC teacher posts can do so from the official website before May 4, 2017.

“Over 8,000 teachers will be recruited for the newly set up 529 residential schools. Earlier, a notification for these recruitments was withdrawn due to some issues pertaining to educational qualification of aspiring candidates,” Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari said. He added that TSPSC will invite the application for 17,000 such posts.

Posts available:

Post Graduate Teachers in Residential Educational Institutions Societies- 921

Physical Director (School) in Residential Educational Institutions Societies- 6

Trained Graduate Teachers in Residential Educational Institutions Societies- 4362

Read | TSPSC teachers’ recruitment 2017: Notification to fill 17,000 posts to release soon, says Minister

Eligibility:

– Candidates should be at least 18 years old and no older than 44. The upper age limit is subject to relaxation.

– The eligibility quotient and minimum education qualification for the posts are available in notifications provided by TSPSC. Candidates are requested to go through the specifications thoroughly before applying.

Fees:

Online application fee- Rs 200

Examination fee- Rs 120

Candidates of the reserved categories and the unemployed are exempt from the fee.

Selection process:

Candidates will first have to appear for a preliminary screening test, clearing which they can appear for the main (objective type) exam. The marks obtained in the screening test will not be counted in the final selection.

Steps to apply for the TSPSC teacher posts:

– Go to the official website for the TSPSC (tspsc.gov.in).

– Click on the link to the recruitment page.

– Read the instructions and details provided beside the post of your preference.

– Click on “Application Submission”.

– Register and apply.

– Download a copy and take a print out of the application form for further reference.

For more stories on TSPSC, click here

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd