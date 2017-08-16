TSPSC notification 2017: Apply for 2,345 posts in various departments

TSPSC will also release 15,000 residential schools teachers posts TSPSC will also release 15,000 residential schools teachers posts

On the eve of the 70th Independence Day, Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has issued a notification for the recruitment of 2,345 posts in various departments in the state. Since the state has been formed, TSPSC has appointed nearly 27,660 candidates in various posts while about 36,806 posts are in the process of recruitment. There is a total of 48,070 vacancies which have to be filled in the state, as per a Deccan Chronicle report.

The posts, notification of which is yet to be uploaded on the official website, including medical and health and forest departments. In the medical and health department, there are 331 vacant positions to be filled. The posts include civil assistant surgeons (205), dental assistant surgeons (10), tutors in Directorate of Medical Education (65), lectures in Radiological Physics and physicists in Director of Medical Education (06), civil assistant surgeons in Insurance Medical Services (43), assistant physiotherapist in Insurance Medical Service (02).

Similarly, in the forest department, about 2014 vacancies are there on offer which includes Forest Range Officers (67), Forest Section Officers (90) and Forest Beat Officers (1,857).

Moreover, the Telangana Commission is also preparing to release a notification for recruitment of 2,500 engineers, 800 assistant engineers and 15,000 residential schools teachers posts, says a Telangana Today report.

