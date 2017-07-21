TSPSC Gurukul Mains exam postponed, new dates to release after High Court’s order

TSPSC Gurukulam exam dates will be released at tspsc.gov.in TSPSC Gurukulam exam dates will be released at tspsc.gov.in

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Hyderabad has postponed the main exam for the teacher (gurukulam) recruitment. In a notification posted on the official website, TSPSC has informed that the candidates who have applied for a various post in Residential Educational Institutions Societies are “due to the interim orders of the High Court in the following schedule of examination stands postponed.”

Hearing a plea on July 17, the Hyderabad High Court stayed the written exam. The petition challenged TSPSC’s notification alleging discrimination against men. B. Ramesh, counsel for the petitioner said as per the notification, under general recruitment, reserving 100 per cent posts for women was in violation of Articles 14, 16 and 19 of the Constitution.

As per a Deccan Chronicle report, the petitioner contended that the notification violates Articles 14, 16 and 19 of the Constitution. The are many male candidates who are qualified to work as lecturers in government colleges and with these criteria they are ineligible to apply.

The Commission will release the revised exam dates later. Following exams have been postponed

TSPSC conducted the screening test on May 31. The main examination for the TGT was scheduled for July 20, 21, and 22. Thousands of candidates had applied for a total of 2,340 posts in maths, bio-science, physical science, social and science vacancies.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd