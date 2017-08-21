TSPSC forest officer recruitment 2017: Applications to release today, check eligibility, pay scale here

TSPSC forest officer recruitment 2017: The exams will be held in the month of October. TSPSC forest officer recruitment 2017: The exams will be held in the month of October.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced that it will release the application forms for the posts of 2,014 forest officers today. Candidates who are interested in the post should apply for the same on the official website (tspsc.gov.in).

The Commission will conduct an objective-type examination. This will be both computer-based and written (online and offline). There will also be a walking test to check the candidates’ endurance and a medical test.

Interested candidates for the posts of forest beat and section officers will be required to pay a fee of Rs 280 while forest range officers will need to pay Rs 320. The exams will be held in the month of October. Read | TSPSC forest officers recruitment 2017: Apply for 2,014 posts, click here

Posts available: 2,014

Forest Beat Officer- 1,857

Forest Section Officer- 90

Forest Range Officer- 67

Pay scale:

Forest Beat Officer- Rs 16,400 – Rs 49,870

Forest Section Officer- Rs 21,230 – Rs 63,010

Forest Range Officer- Rs 31,460 – Rs 84,970

Eligibility:

Forest Beat Officer

– Candidates need to at least 18 years old and no older than 31.

– Candidates should have passed intermediate exams or its equivalent.

– Male candidates should be at least 163 cm tall. They would be required to cover 25 km in 4 hours in the walking test.

– Female candidates should be at least 150 cm tall. They would be required to cover 16 km in 4 hours in the walking test.

Forest Section Officer



– Candidates need to at least 18 years old and no older than 31.

– Candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree in botany, forestry, horticulture, zoology, physics, chemistry, mathematics, statistics, geology, agriculture, chemical/mechanical/civil engineering from any recognised institution.

– Male candidates should be at least 163 cm tall. They would be required to cover 25 km in 4 hours in the walking test.

– Female candidates should be at least 150 cm tall. They would be required to cover 16 km in 4 hours in the walking test.

Forest Range Officer

– Candidates need to at least 18 years old and no older than 28.

– Candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree in agriculture, botany, computer applications/science, environmental science, forestry, veterinary science, horticulture, zoology, physics, chemistry, mathematics, statistics, geology, agriculture, agriculture/computer/electrical/electronics/chemical/mechanical/civil engineering from any recognised institution.

– Male candidates should be at least 163 cm tall. They would be required to cover 25 km in 4 hours in the walking test.

– Female candidates should be at least 150 cm tall. They would be required to cover 16 km in 4 hours in the walking test.

