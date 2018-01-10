TSPSC Assistant Executive Engineer exam 2017: Result declared at tspsc.gov.in, steps to check

The examination was held on August 27 and 28, 2017 for recruitment to the post of Assistant Executive Engineer. The examination was held on August 27 and 28, 2017 for recruitment to the post of Assistant Executive Engineer.

TSPSC: The result of Assistant Executive Engineer exam has been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). All those candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their respective results at the official website tspsc.gov.in. The examination was held on August 27 and 28, 2017 for recruitment to the above mentioned post.

TSPSC Assistant Executive Engineer exam 2017, here’s how to check the result

Step 1: Log on to the official website tspsc.gov.in

Step 2: Under ‘Candidate services’, click on ‘Results’

Step 3: Click on ‘Assistant Executive Engineers (Notification No. 31/2017) – RESULT Preamble’

Step 4: A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers of the selected candidates

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Document verification

Those who have been provisionally qualified for certificate of verification are required to produce one set of check list and two attestation forms in original and other original certificates at the time of verification of documents. The verification is scheduled to be conducted from January 17 to 19 from 10 am onwards at Government Polytechnic College (Sankethika Vidya Bhavan) MasabTank, Hyderabad.

