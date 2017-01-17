TSPSC agriculture extension officer grade II exam 2016 results released

TSPSC results 2016: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the list of results of Agriculture Extension Officer, Grade-II examination 2016. The candiates who appeared for the exam can check their names on the official website – tnspsc.gov.in.
As many as 1,258 have been provisionally selected. Earlier the commission has released the recruitment notification Agriculture Extension Officer post. About 5,034 candidates out of which 3,824 have appeared for the written examination held on March 13, 2016.
Steps to check the TSPSC results 2016
Visit the official website mentioned above
On the homepage, click on the ‘result’ section
Then click on TNPSC Agriculture Extension Officer Group II results 2016 link
Enter your registration number
The result will appear on the screen.
Download and take a print out
