TSPSC AEE hall tickets 2018 released, download at tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC AEE hall ticket: The Telangana state public commission (TSPSC) has released the hall ticket for the Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) examination. All those candidates who had appeared for the same are required to download their respective hall tickets from the official website — tspsc.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 1. Those who will get selected will be recruited as assistant executive engineers (civil) in rural water supply and sanitation department through CBRT examination.

English only. Candidates will be provided a virtual calculator to do the calculations.

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on ‘Hall tickets’

Step 3: Click on the link for hall ticket notification

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your TSPSC ID and roll number

Step 5: Click on ‘Go’

Step 6: Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The hall ticket must be presented for verification along with at least one original valid identification card (example: passport, PAN card, voter ID, aadhaar-UID, government employer ID and driving license). Candidates will be allowed inside the exam centre from 8:30 am onwards (for the forenoon session) and from 1 pm onwards (for the afternoon session) for identity verification.

