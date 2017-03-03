TSLPRB constable main exam 2016 cut-off marks released, check here

TSLPRB Constable exam 2016 results are already declared at the official website TSLPRB Constable exam 2016 results are already declared at the official website

TSLPRB: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has made the cut-off marks for the police constable final examination 2016 on the official website. The results were declared in February and the preliminary and main exam was held in 2016.

The cut-off is given region-wise and category-wise. The candidates need to check their post code so that they don’t get confused over the post. The Board had earlier released a notification inviting eligible candidates to apply for 9281 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) police constable, constable, firemen posts. The Board has released a 30-page list of successful candidates

The candidates who had written the exam can check the selected list by following the steps written below.

Steps to check TS police constable results 2016

Visit the official website – tslprb.in

On the homepage, click on the link ‘Cut-off for Police Constable (Civil/AR/ SARCPL/TSSP/ SPF/Fireman) Results’ flashing under the ‘new’ section

A pdf file will open

The cut-off marks will be displayed on the screen.

Check it and save it for further reference

Vacancy details:

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Civil)

(Men & Women) in Police Department — 2108

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (AR) (Men

& Women) in Police Department — 4462

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (SAR CPL)

(Men) in Police Department — 56

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (TSSP)

(Men) in Police Department — 4065

Constable (Men) in Special Protection Force (SPF)

Department — 174

Firemen in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department — 416

