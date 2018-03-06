TS TRANSCO AE exam 2018: Hall tickets released at tstransco.cgg.gov.in, download now

TS TRANSCO AE exam hall ticket: A total of 330 vacancies will be filled through this and the exam is scheduled to be held on March 11. A total of 330 vacancies will be filled through this and the exam is scheduled to be held on March 11.

TS TRANSCO AE exam 2018 admit card: The hall tickets for the Assistant Engineer (AE) examination have been released by the Telangana State Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TRANSCO) at the official website – tstransco.cgg.gov.in. All those who have registered for the same can download their respective tickets from the website itself. The written examination will be held at different centers located in the GHMC area.

TS TRANSCO AE exam admit card, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Next to the ‘AE notification’, click on ‘Download hall ticket’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your ID/name/mobile number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on ‘go’

Step 5: Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Exam pattern

The written test will be of total 100 marks and will consisting of 100 multiple choice questions. Each question will carry 1 mark and the duration of the exam will be two hours (120 minutes).

Section A: Will consist of 80 questions on core technical subject of respective discipline

Section B: Will consist of 20 questions on general awareness and numerical ability.

The exam is being conducted for direct recruitment to the post of assistant engineer (electrical, civil and telecom). A total of 330 vacancies will be filled through this and the exam is scheduled to be held on March 11.

