TS TRANSCO AE exam 2018 hall ticket to release today, download at tstransco.cgg.gov.in

TS TRANSCO AE hall ticket: The hall ticket for the Assistant Engineer (AE) examination will be released today by the Telangana State Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TRANSCO) as per the official notification. All those who have registered for the same are required to download their respective tickets from the official website – tstransco.cgg.gov.in, once released. The exam is being conducted for direct recruitment to the post of assistant engineer (electrical, civil and telecom). A total of 330 vacancies will be filled through this and the exam is scheduled to be held on March 11.

The written examination will be held at different centers located in the GHMC area.

Exam pattern

The written test will be of total 100 marks and will consisting of 100 multiple choice questions. Each question will carry 1 mark and the duration of the exam will be two hours (120 minutes).

Section A: Will consist of 80 questions on core technical subject of respective discipline

Section B: Will consist of 20 questions on general awareness and numerical ability.

Exam schedule

AE Electrical: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm

AE Civil: 2 pm to 4 pm

AE Telecom: 2 pm to 4 pm

The candidates are required to reach the examination centre 30 minutes before the scheduled exam. No one would be permitted to enter the hall after the test has started. Aspirants should bring a good quality black ball point pen to the examination hall. The preliminary key will be released on the website on March 12.

