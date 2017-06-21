TS SET 2017 prelim answer key released at telanganaset.org

TS SET 2017 result: There are currently 36,000 posts available for assistant professors in the state and candidates who clear TS SET 2017 will be eligible for the posts. TS SET 2017 result: There are currently 36,000 posts available for assistant professors in the state and candidates who clear TS SET 2017 will be eligible for the posts.

TS SET 2017 result: Osmania University, Hyderabad, has released the preliminary answer key for the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) 2017 preliminaries. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can cross-check their answers using the key which is available for download on the official website.

TS SET 2017 was conducted in the state on June 11 in three parts. Paper 1 contained 60 questions on teaching and research aptitude out of which 50 had to be answered in 1.5 hours. Paper 2 had 50 questions Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) on the candidates’ chosen subject which they had to answer is 1.5 hours and paper 3 contained 75 questions on the same subject which required in-depth answers, to complete which candidates had 2.5 hours.

“The candidates may send their objections with proper documentary evidences till 30th June 2017, to the following mail id tssetou@gmail.com,” the university said in a notification for the release of the preliminary keys.

Candidates will be required to score at least 40 per cent (35 per cent for reserved categories) in order to clear the paper. There are currently 36,000 posts available for assistant professors in the state and candidates who clear TS SET 2017 will be eligible for the posts. Read | Telangana TET 2017 to be held on July 23, check here

Steps to download TS SET 2017 prelim answer key:

– Go to the official website for TS SET (telanganaset.org).

– Click on the tab for the preliminary key.

– To download the key for paper 1, you will be required to enter your question booklet serial number and the code provided on the screen.

– To download the key for papers 2 and 3, simply need to click on the link provided beside the name of your chosen subject.

– Download the answer key and cross-check your answers.

– You may challenge the key by sending a mail to the email address provided above.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd