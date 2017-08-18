TS PSC forest officers recruitment 2017: Apply for 2,014 posts at tspsc.gov.in

TS PSC forest officers recruitment 2017: There will be an objective-type exam conducted for all three posts both online and offline. TS PSC forest officers recruitment 2017: There will be an objective-type exam conducted for all three posts both online and offline.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TS PSC) has announced that it will recruit 2,014 forest officer posts in the Forest Department (EFS&T). Interested candidates can apply for the posts from the official website of the Commission. Applications will be available from August 21, 2017.

Posts available: 2,014

Forest Beat Officer- 1,857 (pay scale: Rs 16,400 – Rs 49,870)

Forest Section Officer- 90 (pay scale: Rs 21,230 – Rs 63,010)

Forest Range Officer- 67 (pay scale: Rs 31,460 – Rs 84,970)

Age limit:

Forest beat officer- 18 to 31 years

Forest section officer- 18 to 31 years

Forest range officer- 18 to 28 years

Important Dates:

Starting date of application- August 21

Last date to apply- September 12

Hall tickets- To be available 7 days before the exam

Forest beat officer objective-type exam date (tentative)- October 29

Forest section officer objective-type exam (tentative)- October 22

Forest range officer objective-type exam date (tentative)- October 14 and 15

Fee:

Forest beat and section officers- Rs 280

Forest range officers- Rs 320

Selection process:

There will be an objective-type exam conducted for all three posts both online and offline. Candidates will also be subjected to a walking test— which does not hold any weightage in the final selection but will test the candidates’ endurance. All candidates will be required to appear for the medical test. Only range officers will be called for interviews. The final selection will be based on the marks scored in the objective exam.

