Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council ensures job opportunities through new digital platform

Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC), a sector skill council for the industry under the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), on Friday said it has launched a digital platform to connect the sector, training partners and trained manpower. The digital platform will help in providing information to skilled candidates on job opportunities.

Currently, there are over 5,000 candidates who have completed or undergoing training across job-roles and states, available for tourism and hospitality industry.

“The digital platform version-1 has been developed after several focus group meetings with training partners and key industry members. Feedback from all was carefully collected and evaluated. The challenge was to develop a generic platform and not end up customising it to individual training partners or industry associates. The ultimate benefactors had to be the candidates, who get a job in or near their hometowns,” Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council Chief Executive Officer Praveen Roy said.

