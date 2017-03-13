Top ten highest paying jobs in India

Since not everyone can be born rich, most rely on their jobs to get them to the top of the monetary ladder. Since not everyone can be born rich, most rely on their jobs to get them to the top of the monetary ladder.

Anything worth having doesn’t come easy. When it comes to money, one can either be born with a silver spoon in one’s mouth or work to get rich. Since not everyone can be born rich, most rely on their jobs to get them to the top of the monetary ladder.

It is not easy to secure a high paying job. Such jobs require in depth knowledge and proper qualifications from good institutes.

Here are ten of the highest paying jobs that aspiring millionaires can pursue:

1. Management Professionals-

Management Professional are the soul of any organisation. Their role is to manage a particular set of tasks for the organisation. This involves a lot of hard work in the entry level. Once this level is crossed there is no turning back. Professionals at the higher levels can demand large amounts.

Entry level – Rs 3,00,000

Mid-Career- Rs 25,00,000

Experienced- Rs 80,00,000

2. Investment Bankers-

Investment Bankers raise capital for the company and give financial advice. They deal only with money and are nicknamed “Money Man”.

Entry level – Rs 12,00,000

Mid-Career – Rs 30,00,000

Experienced – Rs 50,00,000+

3. Chartered Accountants-

Chartered Accountants need to hold command over Business and Accountancy. They have to be extraordinarily well-groomed. This is one of the most respected jobs in India.

Entry level – Rs 5,50,000

Mid-Career – Rs 12,80,000

Experienced – Rs 25,70,000

4. Oil and Natural Gas Sector Professionals-

This is one sector that makes huge profits. Some of the best-known professions in this sector include geologists, marine engineers, etc.

Experienced – Rs 15-20 lakhs with all other perks.

5. Business Analyst-

With growing competition among businesses in India, Business Analysts are vital for any organisation to analyse the competition in the market. For this field, companies prefer individuals with high IQs and logical minds. Business Analysts are expected to be well-versed in mathematical concepts, open to learning new technological platforms and be knowledgeable enough to fill the gaps in understanding using their acute sense in business.

Approximate income- More than 6 lakhs per annum at the beginning level

6. Medical Professionals-

There is never any recession in the medical field. This profession promises a steady career growth with minimal hindrances to the salary.

Average pay:

General practice- Rs 4,80,000

General Surgeon- Rs 8,10,000

Medical doctor- Rs 17,00,000

7. Aviation Professionals-

The sky is the limit for professionals working in this sector. Salaries for aviation professionals fly as high as 20 lakhs.

Average income:

Commercial Pilot- Rs 20,00,000

Helicopter pilot- Rs 18,00,000

Aircraft maintenance engineer- Rs 9,80,000

8. Law professionals-

Famous lawyers have denied the post of judges in courts just to hang on to their incomes as lawyers. Lawyers require high levels of education, patience and communicative skills. Top notch lawyers can demand high packages for a single argument.

Average Salary:

Corporate lawyer- 6,10,000

Senior attorney- 9,50,000

9. Marketing-

Marketing is an art. If one learns the arts, he/she can join the list of top notch professionals in India. A professional with in-depth knowledge of marketing can become the CEO of a company.

Average salary:

Entry level- Rs 1,50,000

Mid career- Rs 5,00,000

Experienced- Rs 10,00,000+

10. IT and Software Engineers-

This is one evergreen profession which pays really well. One has to be very good with computers and computer language. These professionals work around designing, implementation and management of the system.

Average Salary:

Entry level- Rs 3,50,000

Mid Career- Rs 8,30,000

Experienced- Rs 15,50,000

