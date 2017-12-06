Top startups on hiring spree for fresh graduates, says report

The survey was conducted taking into consideration all job postings from October 31, 2016 to October 31, 2017. The survey was conducted taking into consideration all job postings from October 31, 2016 to October 31, 2017.

Opportunities are vast for fresh graduates across the country as unicorn startups in India are on a hiring spree, according to a report. About 57 per cent of all job postings are for newly graduating students with little to no work experience.

Four unicorn companies— including Snapdeal, PayTM, ShopClues and Flipkart— made up about 90 per cent of all job postings, recent data from Indeed.com found. A unicorn is a startup that is valued at more than a billion dollars and is typically tied with the software and technology sector. The survey was conducted taking into consideration all job postings from October 31, 2016 to October 31, 2017.

“Indeed’s latest study reveals that more than half (57 per cent) of all job postings by unicorns are for fresh graduates. This is encouraging for millions of young freshers looking to jumpstart their careers with young companies, and being a part of the exciting startup ecosystem,” said Sashi Kumar, Indeed India managing director.

The report noted that there has been a boom in business for companies like Snapdeal, ShopClues and Flipkart. This is due to a prediction that the Indian e-commerce market will grow at the rate of 30 per cent a year until it reaches a valuation of $ 200 billion by 2026.

“Our earlier study on job flexibility also indicates a trend towards contractual hiring in these firms, which reaffirms the growing affinity among today’s new-age job seekers, who look at striking a balance in work-life integration,” Kumar said.

Job postings have been highest at Snapdeal at 53 per cent of total jobs. This is closely followed by PayTM at 23 per cent, ShopClues at 11 per cent, Flipkart and Zomato at 4 per cent, Ola Cabs at 3 per cent and InMobi at 2 per cent. A maximum number of these postings were located in Delhi/NCR (at 83 per cent).

